Who Got The Work

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati partner Keith E. Eggleton has entered an appearance for Netflix and members of its board of directors in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in California Northern District Court by Weisslaw LLP, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose a slowdown in the company's growth and of downplaying challenges in acquiring and retaining customers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman, is 5:22-cv-05269, Lehmann v. Netflix, Inc. et al.