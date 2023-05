News From Law.com

The Delaware Senate confirmed Abigail M. LeGrow and N. Christopher Griffiths to the state's Supreme Court on Wednesday with votes overwhelmingly in favor but not without opposition and abstentions. The two new justices bring the high court back to a full complement of five justices. Some senators were upset that one of the state's three counties was being ignored.

Delaware

May 03, 2023, 6:25 PM

nature of claim: /