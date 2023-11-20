Who Got The Work

Jessica L. Moran of K&L Gates has entered an appearance for Amazon.com in a pending consumer class action. The case, filed Oct. 6 in New York Southern District Court by Gucovschi Rozenshteyn PLLC, accuses the defendant of falsely advertising its 'Happy Belly' products as containing 100% fruit juice when they contain citric acid, an additive. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel, is 7:23-cv-08823, Legrier v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

November 20, 2023, 10:29 AM

