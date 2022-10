New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Abbott Laboratories was hit with a consumer class action Thursday in California Northern District Court over the company's labeling of its Ensure brand nutritional drinks. The court action, brought by Fitzgerald Joseph LLP, claims that Abbott deceptively markets Ensure as a healthy food choice when it contains harmful levels of sugar. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05815, LeGrand et al v. Abbott Laboratories.