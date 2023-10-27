Legitimacy of Mass Voter Challenge on Trial in Political Bat...

News From Law.com

A former Georgia voter testified Thursday that he felt "overwhelmed" and "discouraged" when he learned that his eligibility to cast a ballot in the state had been challenged ahead of a critical election for two U.S. Senate seats. Scott Berson took the stand in federal court in Gainesville at the start of a trial to determine whether the conservative voting organization True the Vote violated federal law when it announced it was challenging the eligibility of over 360,000 state voters.

Georgia

October 27, 2023, 11:21 AM

nature of claim: /