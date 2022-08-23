News From Law.com

Five business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers, told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in amicus briefs on Monday that bankruptcy was the best course for the 38,000 talcum powder lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson, which have languished in multidistrict litigation. A claimants committee representing plaintiffs petitioned to reverse a Feb. 25 ruling rejecting dismissal of the Chapter 11 case.

Health Care

August 23, 2022, 3:26 PM