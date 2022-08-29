Legislature Poised to Authorize Voice Writers in California ...

News From Law.com

Late-developing legislation would allow so-called "voice writers" to work as certified court reporters in California, a change aimed at addressing a growing shortage of stenographers in the state court system. The budget-related bill, introduced Saturday, would repeal a state law that bans the Court Reporters Board of California from issuing certificates to voice writers, who record proceedings by repeating verbatim what speakers say into a device that transcribes speech into written words.

California

August 29, 2022, 4:01 PM