Legislation Aimed at Protecting Workers From Mass Layoffs Ge...

A worker-protection bill requiring more advanced notice and severance pay for employees who lose their jobs in mass layoffs, which was previously postponed amid COVID-19 disruptions, has passed the New Jersey Senate with a vote of 30-3 and is set to take effect 90 days after being signed into law by the governor. The WARN Act would apply to business closings, mass layoffs, and transfers. The original measure was signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy in January 2020. But another measure, S-2393, postponed its enactment due to COVID-19 and the disruptions the pandemic caused to the job market.

December 20, 2022, 3:44 PM