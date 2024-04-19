Legionnaires Disease Is Back, and Litigation Is Hitting Cour...

News From Law.com

Giuseppe Spagnolo and Vincenzo Cammalleri were longtime friends from Canada visiting their winter home in South Florida when they say something went terribly wrong after a trip to the hot tub spa at their Broward County residential complex. Both men were admitted to the hospital shortly after soaking in the jacuzzi-like spa. According to a lawsuit filed in Broward Circuit Court, the medical diagnosis was Legionnaires' disease, a type of severe pneumonia or lung inflammation that can be deadly.

April 19, 2024, 9:31 AM

