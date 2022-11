New Suit - Employment

Dr Pepper/Seven Up and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The case was brought by Blaise & Nitschke on behalf of a plaintiff claiming sexual harassment and stalking by a coworker on social media. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06659, Leggette v. Dr Pepper/Seven UP, Inc. et al.