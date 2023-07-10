Who Got The Work

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough partner Carolyn B. McGee has entered an appearance for West Virginia University Medical Corp. in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The case was filed May 26 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Josephson Dunlap LLP and Bruckner Burch PLLC on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as financial access registration associates who contend that they were not provided proper meal and rest breaks and were not compensated for overtime hours worked. The suit is also backed by Anderson Alexander PLLC and Goodrich & Geist. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan, is 2:23-cv-00882, Leggett v. West Virginia University Medical Corporation.

Health Care

July 10, 2023, 7:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Joshua Leggett

Plaintiffs

Josephson Dunlap LLP

Goodrich & Geist, P.C.

Josephson Dunlap Law Firm

defendants

West Virginia University Medical Corporation

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches