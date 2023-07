Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Montgomery Amatuzio Chase Bell Jones on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Target and Dayton Hudson Corp. to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Dominick M. Saia on behalf of Jordan A. Leggett. The case is 1:23-cv-01711, Leggett v. Target Corp. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 05, 2023, 8:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Jordan A. Leggett

defendants

Target Corporation

Dayton Hudson Corporation

defendant counsels

Montgomery Amatuzio Chase Bell Jones LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute