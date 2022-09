Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at the Ashcraft Law Firm on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Sanderson Farms to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Daniel Stark P.C. on behalf of Korinne Mae Leggett. The case is 4:22-cv-03259, Leggett v. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (Processing Division) et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 23, 2022, 12:56 PM