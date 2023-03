Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bowles Rice on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Liberty Mutual to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Mountain State Justice on behalf of David F. Legg and Mary R. Legg, seeks to enforce a judgment against Equity One for which Liberty Mutual is allegedly liable as surety. The case is 2:23-cv-00188, Legg et al. v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Co.

Insurance

March 08, 2023, 2:43 PM