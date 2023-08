Who Got The Work

Daniel Nicholas of Cole, Scott & Kissane has entered an appearance for Suncoast Credit Union in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed July 17 in Florida Middle District Court by Weisberg Consumer Law Group and Thompson Consumer Law Group on behalf of Genaine Legette. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan, is 3:23-cv-00829, Legette v. Suncoast Credit Union et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 31, 2023, 8:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Genaine Legette

Plaintiffs

Weisberg Consumer Law Group, PA

defendants

Location Services, LLC

Specialized Towing and Recovery, Inc.

Suncoast Credit Union

defendant counsels

Litchfield Cavo

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws