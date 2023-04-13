The U.S. Department of the Interior, interior secretary Deb Haaland, the Interior Board of Indian Appeals (IBIA) and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The complaint, brought by von Briesen & Roper on behalf of Legend Lake Property Owners Association Inc., accuses the defendants of accepting lands into trust by the U.S. for the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin. According to the suit, the plaintiff alleges that the IBIA violated the Administrative Procedures Act by holding that restrictive covenants associated with the land were preempted by federal law due to their direct interference with the Menominee Restoration Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00480, Legend Lake Property Owners Association Inc v. United States Department of The Interior et al.
Government
April 13, 2023, 6:12 AM