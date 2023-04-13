New Suit

The U.S. Department of the Interior, interior secretary Deb Haaland, the Interior Board of Indian Appeals (IBIA) and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The complaint, brought by von Briesen & Roper on behalf of Legend Lake Property Owners Association Inc., accuses the defendants of accepting lands into trust by the U.S. for the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin. According to the suit, the plaintiff alleges that the IBIA violated the Administrative Procedures Act by holding that restrictive covenants associated with the land were preempted by federal law due to their direct interference with the Menominee Restoration Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00480, Legend Lake Property Owners Association Inc v. United States Department of The Interior et al.

Government

April 13, 2023, 6:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Legend Lake Property Owners Association Inc

Plaintiffs

von Briesen & Roper

defendants

United States Department of The Interior

Acting Midwest Regional Director Bureau of Indian Affairs

Bureau of Indian Affairs

Deb Haaland

Interior Board of Indian Appeals

Tammie Poitra

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision