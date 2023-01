Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Fire and Casualty to Louisiana Middle District Court. The complaint, which arises from disputed weather-related property damage claims, was filed by the Godbey Giardina Law Group on behalf of Corey Legaux and Karen Legaux. The case is 3:23-cv-00044, Legaux et al v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.