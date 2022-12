Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Stoel Rives on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Kaiser Permanente to Oregon District Court. The complaint was filed by Macke Law Offices on behalf of Hiana Legas, who alleges racial bias and retaliation for complaining about being denied a promotion. The case is 3:22-cv-01943, Legas v. Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Northwest.

Health Care

December 15, 2022, 6:22 PM