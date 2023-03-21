Legality of Pace-O-Matic Gaming Machines Set to Go Before Pa...

News From Law.com

A long-running dispute over the legality of gaming devices made by Georgia-based Pace-O-Matic is headed to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court after years of litigation in the Commonwealth Court. A group of six casinos represented by Lamb McErlane was the most recent of several parties involved in the case to file an appeal in the past month, on Monday joining the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and the Department of Revenue in turning to the high court to address the matter.

March 21, 2023

