Who Got The Work

Morgan E. Smith and Daniel Ray Mello Jr. of Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner have entered appearances for LegalOn Technologies Inc. in a pending trademark infringement and cybersquatting lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 3 in California Northern District Court by LegalForce RAPC Worldwide PC, accuses LegalOn of using the 'Legalforce' marks to provide corporate legal and automation services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 3:22-cv-07627, LegalForce RAPC Worldwide, P.C v. LegalOn Technologies, Inc.

Business Services

January 26, 2023, 7:54 AM