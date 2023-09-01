LegalEdge: Safeguarding the Attorney-Client Privilege | Law....

News From Law.com

Few legal principles are as sacred as the attorney-client privilege. This privilege shields communications between attorneys and clients from compelled disclosure. It is a cornerstone of the American legal profession, fostering open and honest communication between clients and their legal representatives. Preserving this privilege is paramount and requires diligence and careful attention. This column will explore essential tips for safeguarding the attorney-client privilege.

Georgia

September 01, 2023, 8:31 AM

nature of claim: /