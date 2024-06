News From Law.com

Charlotte, North Carolina-based SPX Technologies, Inc., a maker of a broad range of engineered products, from cooling towers to measurement systems, has hired Cherée Johnson as chief legal officer and secretary. Johnson most recently was chief legal officer and secretary at dental equipment giant Dentsply Sirona, a stint that lasted only from March 2022 to March 2023.

