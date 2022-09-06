Legal Times Founder Stephen Glasser Dies at 79 | Law.com Rad...

News From Law.com

The founder of one of the country's first publications for lawyers, Stephen Glasser, has died at the age of 79. Glasser founded the Washington-based Legal Times in 1978 with his wife, Lynn Glasser. Originally called the Legal Times of Washington, with a Beltway focus, the publication was initially backed by publishers Harcourt Brace Jovanovich. In 1986 the newspaper was bought by ALM founder Stephen Brill. The Legal Times still exists today as a section of The National Law Journal.

September 06, 2022, 12:42 PM