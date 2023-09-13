Legal Techs Problem: Generative AI Is Readily Available, But...

News From Law.com

To say that the legal sector is wanting for any more documents would be grossly misleading. In fact, the opposite is likely true. And yet, legal tech companies that are rolling out generative artificial intelligence tools and integrations are experiencing something akin to a lack of training data. This isn't because the data, packed into thousands of contracts and legal papers, doesn't exist. But rather that it isn't quite as trainable as many providers initially thought.

September 13, 2023, 5:55 PM

