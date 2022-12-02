Legal Tech Targets Silicon Valley Layoffs. Can They Afford I...

News From Law.com

Eleven thousand from Meta, 10,000 from Amazon, 3,700 from Twitter and 1,280 from Snap. In recent weeks, announcements of job cuts at big tech companies have come one after the other. While a stark sign of a downsizing tech market, the layoffs also leave behind a rich pool of prized tech talent available for other industries to poach. In fact, even government agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs have already come forward with bids to hire engineers and other tech workers that were recently let go.

December 02, 2022, 4:45 PM