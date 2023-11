News From Law.com

The Legal Tech Rundown is a periodic update of legal technology stories that may have fallen under the radar in the past few weeks, including new hirings, product and feature releases, new integrations, and partnerships. This month saw a new partnership between Clearlaw and Tonkean, new hires at several companies, new features released at MyCase and Linklaters, and more.

AI & Automation

November 30, 2023, 3:53 PM

nature of claim: /