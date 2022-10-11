Legal Strategy Nets Pennsylvania Attorneys $1.3M Jury Award ...

News From Law.com

To gain the upper hand in a seemingly defendant-friendly venue, the Beasley Firm's Lane Jubb Jr. said he and co-counsel Peter Johnsen tested a new strategy at a recent medical malpractice trial: Keep things simple and keep things lively. The tactic earned them a $1.3 million verdict for their client, Kathryn Dailey, who said her doctor at defendant Reading Hospital failed to detect and treat her stroke. Jubb said, "in this unique circumstance, the personality that we were able to bring to the courtroom was juxtaposed to her lack of it, which was entirely a function of the in-hospital stroke."

Health Care

October 11, 2022