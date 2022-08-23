Legal Spaghetti: Lawyers, Scholars Call Trumps Search Warran...

News From Law.com

Former President Donald Trump's challenge to a subpoena executed on his Florida home was quickly derided by the legal community Tuesday as an error-filled political press release masquerading as a lawsuit. "It just seems to be another attempt to throw legal spaghetti against the wall to create havoc in a criminal justice process Trump has manifested contempt for," said Wiggin and Dana partner David Laufman about Trump's request to appoint a special master to screen records taken from his Florida home.

Government

August 23, 2022, 6:16 PM