Legal Recruiter Intends to Accuse Major, Lindsey & Africa of...

A former Major, Lindsey & Africa recruiter who was fired in 2009 for allegedly stealing trade secrets plans to make allegations of sexual assault, harassment and abuse of process against her former employer in court, a recent filing shows. As part of her bankruptcy filing's schedule of assets and liabilities, legal recruiter Sharon Mahn listed claims against MLA "based upon sexual harassment/assault, abuse of process and related claims," the Chapter 7 trustee of her bankruptcy estate stated in a filing Monday. "Potential defendants" of Mahn's claims include MLA parent company Allegis Group and former and current MLA and Allegis personnel.

September 26, 2023, 6:40 PM

