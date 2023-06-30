Legal Reacts to Thomson Reuters Casetext Acquisition: The Wi...

News From Law.com

In late June, Thomson Reuters announced that it signed a definitive agreement to purchase legal research company Casetext for $650 million in cash. In a press release announcing the news, Thomson Reuters stressed its commitment to investing "more than $100 million annually on AI capabilities." It also said that the Casetext acquisition, which comes months after the company launched its generative artificial intelligence-powered legal assistant CoCounsel in March, was part of Thomson Reuters' larger AI strategy.

June 30, 2023, 2:58 PM

nature of claim: /