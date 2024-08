News From Law.com

The Empire State's bar leader said Thursday he's "saddened but unfortunately not surprised by the steady rise and alarming increase in hate crimes in New York State." New York reported 1,089 reported instances in 2023, the highest number since data collection and annual reporting were mandated by New York's Hates Crimes Act of 2000, Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli's report stated. This is a 69% increase from 2019.

New York

August 29, 2024, 6:03 PM