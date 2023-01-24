Legal Ops Getting Greater Say in Developing Strategy Company...

News From Law.com

Legal operations professionals are becoming more involved in strategic matters—beyond the legal department—that benefit the overall business, according to a recently released survey from the Blickstein Group, a consultancy for legal departments. The company's 15th annual Legal Department Operations Survey found that the number of respondents who said they are occasionally or frequently involved in strategic initiatives outside of legal increased from 80% in 2021 to 86% in 2022.

