Legal technology startup Ruli announced that it closed on a $2.2 million pre-seed funding round led by venture capital firm SignalFire. Founded in 2024 by Bryan lee, a former Allen & Overy associate who most recently worked in product management and development roles at Google and Meta, Ruli offers a legal operations platform.

June 24, 2024, 7:01 AM

