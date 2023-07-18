Legal Marketers and Business Developers Are Bullish on AI, D...

News From Law.com

As buzz around artificial intelligence continues to mount, law firm leaders are by and large taking a cautious approach, concerned by the confidentiality implications and alarmed at the prospects for so-called "hallucinations," where the programs inadvertently fabricate research results that can land an attorney in hot water. But when it comes to the marketing and business side of the legal industry, leaders are bullish about the prospects of AI assisting their overworked teams, with many actively exploring possible applications, if not using them already.

AI & Automation

July 18, 2023, 2:23 PM

