Legal Malpractice? Houston Law Firm Sued by Client | Law.com...

The Powers Taylor law firm has brought a legal malpractice suit on behalf of a client and against a Houston law firm, alleging the defendants failed to properly execute a medical malpractice suit. The defendants are identified as Gladys Daniels and The Daniels Legal Group, a boutique law firm with offices in the Greater Houston area, the Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio and Nigeria. The law firm lists business and civil litigation as one of its practice areas, but it does not specifically mention healthcare as a practice area.

Health Care

September 19, 2023, 12:55 PM

