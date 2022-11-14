Legal Malpractice Experts Brace for Influx of Claims Amid Ec...

News From Law.com

Legal malpractice experts are sounding the alarm. They warn that the shaky state of the economy could soon give rise to a wave of legal malpractice claims, as they're bracing for an influx of complaints against lawyers as attorneys and their clients alike struggle to weather the financial strain. "The financial times are not great," said Jessica MacGregor, a partner at Long & Levit. She added that when times are bad, "typically claims against attorneys do go up."

Insurance

November 14, 2022, 10:05 AM