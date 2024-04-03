Legal Malpractice Claims Are Growing in Severity. How Can Mi...

News From Law.com

As the cost of defending against a legal malpractice claim continues to rise, lawyers and professional liability insurance carriers say stipulating terms of the attorney-client engagement is critical to avoiding a costly dispute with a disgruntled client. While the volume of legal malpractice claims against lawyers and firms has stabilized since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, research by insurance broker Ames & Gough suggests the costs of malpractice claims have reached new heights. Of the 10 major insurance carriers surveyed for Ames & Gough's 2023 report, seven participated in a payout of $50 million or more while two paid claims of $150 million to $300 million.

April 03, 2024, 2:13 PM

