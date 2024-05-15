Legal Malpractice Claim Values Reach an All Time High in Las...

News From Law.com

Legal malpractice suit payouts have reached an "all-time high" despite suits occurring with relatively the same frequency year over year, according to a report recently released by risk management advisory firm Ames & Gough.The firm spoke with thirteen global law firm insurers, finding that a majority of the insurers had paid out claims worth over $100 million over the past two years and were seeing an uptick in claim severity and settlements paid out. The survey focused on larger insurers representing the bulk of the AmLaw 250, according to Ames & Gough senior vice president and equity partner Eileen Garczynski, including companies such as ARGO, Liberty, Crum & Forster, and Berkley Select.

May 15, 2024, 2:45 PM

