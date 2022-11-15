Legal Malpractice Case Tries to Carve Exemption That Targets...

News From Law.com

The Fourteenth Court of Appeals rejected the attempt of a receiver to prosecute a legal malpractice case against three Houston law firms that was originally filed by their physicians group client. The Fourteenth Court argued in the opinion authored by Chief Justice Tracy Christopher that such an assignment "or turnover of litigation-related legal malpractice claims" would affect the willingness of counsel to represent undercapitalized or underinsured clients.

