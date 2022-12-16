Legal Malpractice Action Levied by NY Doctor Against Medical...

News From Law.com

A state appeals court has thrown out a doctor's legal malpractice counterclaim against the boutique professional liability firm of Belair & Evans, which had sued the physician for nearly $17,000 in allegedly owed legal fees. In a terse opinion, the Appellate Division, First Department court focused on Dr. Peter Foley Rizzo's failure to "adequately plead proximate causation" as part of his malpractice counterclaim lodged against the Manhattan-based law firm, which devotes much of its practice to defending medical malpractice lawsuits, according to online legal sites and underlying court documents.

December 16, 2022, 1:44 PM