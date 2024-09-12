Legal Leaders See AIs Multitude of Uses as Both Blessing and...

Event Coverage

The future of law may involve artificial intelligence, but the jury that is the legal community is still undecided how that technology will be applied. That topic was broached often and widely discussed at the Buying Legal Conference in New York among the 161 attendees, including general counsels, corporate law department directors, strategist and procurement specialists, along with vendors advertising the latest software. The event was held Wednesday in the offices of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer in midtown Manhattan.

Legal Services

September 12, 2024, 5:38 PM