Legal Innovators: Jonathan Johnny Friedman and Shane ONeill ...

Jonathan "Johnny" Friedman and Shane O'Neill are trial lawyers at Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial. In 2021 they co-founded DataGavel, a technology platform that, according to its website, "transforms tort litigation, reducing its costs and connecting companies and their trial lawyers in a secure, digital ecosystem." They were honored for creating DataGavel, which "(1) fosters collaboration between companies and their defense counsel and (2) aggregates and mines litigation data," according to their nominator essay.

Georgia

June 16, 2023, 8:03 AM

