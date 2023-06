News From Law.com

Sarah Sawvell, the manager for legal operations and eDiscovery at Honeywell in Charlotte, was honored for helping lead innovative efforts to make the company better. That involved Honeywell's partnership with Consilio, an eDiscovery, document review, risk management and legal consulting services software company, and Relativity, an AI and eDiscovery software-maker, starting in late 2022, according to her nominator essay.

June 16, 2023, 8:06 AM

