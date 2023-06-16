Legal Innovator: John Martin | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

John Martin is a partner with Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough's Columbia, South Carolina, office. Martin was honored for taking "a risk early on in his career as an attorney to prioritize his role as more of a 'discovery counselor' for his clients rather than a traditional litigation associate constantly working towards more trial opportunities," according to his nominator essay. "As a result, .. he created Nelson Mullins Encompass, the incredibly successful e-discovery practice at Nelson Mullins," his essay said.

June 16, 2023

