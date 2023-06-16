Legal Innovator: Heather McCullough | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Heather McCullough is a partner and co-founder of Society 54, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based consultancy for professional service firms. She has more than 20 years of experience in the field, including previously serving as the director of business and practice development at a law firm in the Carolinas. According to her nominator essay, McCullough, who co-founded Society 54 in 2015, was honored for her success in 2022, including creating a new version of INform, the company's proprietary software.

North Carolina

June 16, 2023, 8:05 AM

