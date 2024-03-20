Legal Industry Players Missed a Microsoft AI Loophole That C...

News From Law.com

Sources told Legaltech News that several law firms and legal tech providers dove into integrations with Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service without noticing the fine print in an abuse monitoring policy that authorizes Microsoft employees to manually review certain prompts. Whether those who know about the loophole have since informed their clients and customers, or whether everyone using the service even knows of the potential vulnerability, is for now unclear.

AI & Automation

March 20, 2024, 3:55 PM

nature of claim: /