Legal Industry Is Split on FTCs Proposed Ban on Non-Competes...

The FTC has opened a public comment period to debate its proposed ruling banning non-compete clauses in labor contracts. The issue is under intense scrutiny, labeled by some as an overreach by the agency, applauded by others as an effective measure to allow higher job mobility, increasing wages and promoting innovation. Defense attorneys are weighing in highlighting risk factors including the potential theft of trade secrets and confidential information, while plaintiffs attorneys view the rule as an overdue step in the right direction. However, the final decision may not be made by the FTC - it may be challenged in court.

Government

January 18, 2023, 5:00 AM