Legal Industry Consulting Shops Resolve Fight Over Co-Founde...

News From Law.com

Lateral hiring intelligence provider Decipher and public relations and consulting shop Baretz+Brunelle have resolved a legal dispute over the latter company's launch of a new "talent intelligence and analytics practice" helmed by Decipher co-founder Howard Rosenberg. Baretz+Brunelle on Friday filed notice in New York federal court that it was was voluntarily dismissing a May lawsuit seeking a declaratory judgment that Rosenberg had not misappropriated any of Decipher's intellectual property.

Legal Services

August 22, 2022, 3:15 PM