When the Women's Resource Center to End Domestic Violence hosts Champions for Change, its annual fundraiser, later this month, the legal industry will once again play a major role in the event. This year's gala, taking place at 6 p.m. June 22 at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, will be co-chaired by Melba Hughes of Major, Lindsey & Africa and Allegra Lawrence-Hardy of Lawrence & Bundy.

Georgia

June 06, 2023, 12:06 PM

