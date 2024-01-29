Legal Heavyweights Gear Up to Fight the WWE in Connecticut |...

News From Law.com

Robinson & Cole and Holland Law Firm filed a lawsuit against World Wrestling Entertainment, Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis on behalf of a former employee who was allegedly sexually assaulted and trafficked, and physically and emotionally abused by the defendants. Janel Grant, the plaintiff and Connecticut citizen, was allegedly coerced to sign a non-disclosure agreement after multiple years of being groomed and sexually assaulted by McMahon and Laurinaitis, the former head of Talent Relations and General Manager at WWE.

Connecticut

January 29, 2024, 3:07 PM

